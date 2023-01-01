Chem Dawg is a cross of two well known cannabis strains, Sour Diesel and OG Kush. Chem Dawg is known for its heavy diesel aroma that is pungent and sharp. Chem Dawg is potent, and users can expect a nice cerebral experience behind the eyes, mixed with a heavy bodied feeling.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.