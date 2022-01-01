About this product
Deep Sauce Sugar is a live resin whole-plant cannabis concentrate that has the consistency of sugar bits dripped into thick honey. Made of our own special blend consisting of multiple indica hybrid strain combined for a true DEEP entourage effect. You will find your Relief while lost in this Sauce.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
