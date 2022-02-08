About this product
Gelato #25 is a rare 100% indica strain that comes from crossing Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies with Sunset Sherbert. This terp heavy strain has a floral violet scent with hints of mint. Patients can expect a burst of vivid euphoric energy and creativity to hike the trails all day and then gradually your body will relax by the campfire. Gelato #25 may help relieve ADHD, migraines, glaucoma and depression. How will you decide to express your creativity? With so many options in the Natural State, what will you choose?
About this brand
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
