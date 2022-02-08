Gelato #25 is a rare 100% indica strain that comes from crossing Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies with Sunset Sherbert. This terp heavy strain has a floral violet scent with hints of mint. Patients can expect a burst of vivid euphoric energy and creativity to hike the trails all day and then gradually your body will relax by the campfire. Gelato #25 may help relieve ADHD, migraines, glaucoma and depression. How will you decide to express your creativity? With so many options in the Natural State, what will you choose?