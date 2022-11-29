About this product
This is a heavy hitting hybrid strain created by crossing Gushers and Kush Mints. Gush mints has a fresh, herbaceous flavor profile, with notes of fruit, pine, and hops. Known for its tingly, sleepy, sedative characteristics, Gush Mints is favorite among many for aiding in relaxing the body, and to help induce sleep.
For more information, visit: https://rivervalleyrelief.com/flower/gush-mints/
About this brand
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
State License(s)
00065
