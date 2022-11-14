About this product
Key Lime Pie is a hybrid strain with original phenotypes origins of Girl Scout Cookies. This strain provides a great relaxing and calming effect to help with pain and insomnia. Key Lime Pie has become well known for its indica characteristics and heavy resin production. It has a great taste of mint, lime, and spice. Key Lime Pie is a great strain for a day of outside activity on the water.
About this brand
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
State License(s)
00065
