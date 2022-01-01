About this product
Lemon Drip is a mellow bud that provides pleasant, giggly sensations. This strain provides a more euphoric, focused experience though some phenotypes produce a stronger body feeling that is relaxing yet not overpowering. Fittingly, Lemon Drip has a lemony, piney, clean taste reminiscent of the native pine forests and fresh streams abundant throughout Arkansas.
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
