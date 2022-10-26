About this product
Orange Crunch is an extract made by extracting our Crunch Berries flower carefully combined with our Orange 43 cultivar. More commonly known as terp diamonds and THCa crystalline, these lovely crystals are an isolate of pure THCa. They can vary in size and are the crystals themselves are clear, but they normally come in an amber bath of high terpene extract.
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
State License(s)
00065
