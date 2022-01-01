About this product
OZ Melon is a cross between OZ Kush x Magic Melon. OZ Kush is a strain best enjoyed during the daytime or early evening. It’s positive high can be enjoyed in festive social settings with friends and family, or alone, for accomplishing any variety of tasks. Magic Melon is a tropical fruity Sativa. Lime Green Buds with hints of purple accompany a Hints of Cantaloupe and watermelon aromas while finishing with gassy notes. With a lineage like this, expect OZ Melon to be a fun, uplifting, Energetic high accompanied by a mild head high.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.