OZ Melon is a cross between OZ Kush x Magic Melon. OZ Kush is a strain best enjoyed during the daytime or early evening. It’s positive high can be enjoyed in festive social settings with friends and family, or alone, for accomplishing any variety of tasks. Magic Melon is a tropical fruity Sativa. Lime Green Buds with hints of purple accompany a Hints of Cantaloupe and watermelon aromas while finishing with gassy notes. With a lineage like this, expect OZ Melon to be a fun, uplifting, Energetic high accompanied by a mild head high.