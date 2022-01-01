Peach Ozz Gusher Sugar is a live resin whole-plant cannabis concentrate that has the consistency of sugar bits dripped into thick honey. Sometimes spelled Peach Oz, it is a combination of OZ Kush, a descendent of the popular Zkittlez, and Peach Ringz. Users report Peach Ozz smells like a refreshing combination of peaches and citrus that strengthens with each whiff. Its flavors taste of fresh peach cobbler with an acidic, citrus aftertaste. Peach Ozz Gusher has been claimed A favorite by many patients along the banks of the White River.