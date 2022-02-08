About this product
Platinum Punch is a powerful hybrid cross of Platinum Wreck and Fruit Punch. This fragrant flower with its strong herbal taste carries undertones of citrus and pepper. Users report feeling happy, focused, and relaxed. Many say it makes you giggly and creative while helping to relieve symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression. The high from this potent strain may end with a sedating effect making it a great choice for an early evening outdoors when the fireflies start to light up the sky.
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
