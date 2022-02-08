Platinum Punch is a powerful hybrid cross of Platinum Wreck and Fruit Punch. This fragrant flower with its strong herbal taste carries undertones of citrus and pepper. Users report feeling happy, focused, and relaxed. Many say it makes you giggly and creative while helping to relieve symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression. The high from this potent strain may end with a sedating effect making it a great choice for an early evening outdoors when the fireflies start to light up the sky.