Race Fuel is a potent hybrid steeped in gassy, earthy genetics. Created from the phenotype of OG Kush x Face Off OG, Race Fuel harnesses the intense diesel fuel aroma with hints of citrus and pine while incorporating deep body effects. Race Fuel’s backbone gives it mid-range potency with flavor to spare. The strain’s effects hit with a rush of heady energy and settle down into a cozy, weighted river rock smoothness that can help abate anxiety, ADHD, minor pain, and a lack of appetite. Our cured extracts are designed to provide you with with the whole-plant flavor and entourage effect by capturing as many of the cannabinoids and terpenes as possible, giving you all of the benefits of smoking flower without the smoke. Cured extracts are made from raw cannabis plant material that has been cured over time before extraction, just like the buds sold in the store. Sometimes called "sugar wax", sugar is a type of cannabis concentrate with a consistency like wet sugar, or sugar mixed with liquid but not dissolved. Cannabis sugar is made through chemical extraction and can be made from dried flower or fresh frozen cannabis plants.