About this product
Race Fuel is a potent hybrid steeped in grassy, earthy genetics. Created from the phenotype of OG Kush x Face Off OG, Race Fuel harnesses the intense diesel fuel aroma with hints of citrus and pine while incorporating deep body effects. Race Fuel’s backbone gives it mid-range potency with flavor to spare. The strain’s effects hit with a rush of heady energy and settle down into a cozy, weighted river rock smoothness that can help abate anxiety, ADHD, minor pain, and a lack of appetite.
For more information, visit: https://rivervalleyrelief.com/vape-carts/race-fuel-5/
For more information, visit: https://rivervalleyrelief.com/vape-carts/race-fuel-5/
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
State License(s)
00065
00065