Sour Chunk is genuinely a perfect daytime strain. It gives you an instant but smooth effect, uplifts, and creates a euphoric feeling, sparks imagination, increases creativity, productivity, motivation, and focus. It also promotes a sense of calmness and peace. This Strain reminds us so much of a stay in Eureka Springs. The therapeutic effects of this strain are beneficial, as well. The short-lasting impact, along with the calming and uplifting effect, helps to treat such conditions like migraines, insomnia, stress, chronic pain, fatigue, anxiety, and depression.
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
