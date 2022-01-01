Sour Chunk is genuinely a perfect daytime strain. It gives you an instant but smooth effect, uplifts, and creates a euphoric feeling, sparks imagination, increases creativity, productivity, motivation, and focus. It also promotes a sense of calmness and peace. This Strain reminds us so much of a stay in Eureka Springs. The therapeutic effects of this strain are beneficial, as well. The short-lasting impact, along with the calming and uplifting effect, helps to treat such conditions like migraines, insomnia, stress, chronic pain, fatigue, anxiety, and depression.