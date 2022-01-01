This strain features a smooth orange flavor that is balanced by floral accents on a sweet, earthy finish. SunMac is a cross of Sunset Sherbet and Miracle Alien Cookies. This strain features a smooth orange flavor that is balanced by floral accents on a sweet, earthy finish. This strain exhibits powerful, full-body effects that are elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy and a carefree state of mind. Patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and depression.