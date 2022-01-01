This is one of our favorite strains by far. Super terpy and a crazy high, this smoke never disappoints. Personally my girlfriend gets upset if I smoke this with her without telling her the strain, because the high is intense!



Crosses: Sour Apple x Animal Cookies

Flavors: Apple, Earthy, Sweet, Fruity

Effects: Stoney, Heady, Energetic yet Sedating



Apple Fritter, also known as “Apple Fritters,” is a rare evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the classic Sour Apple X Animal Cookies strains. Best known for making the High Times' 2016 “World's Strongest Strains” List, this baby brings on a hard-hitting high and super delicious flavor that will have you begging for more after just one taste. This bud has a super sweet fruity apple flavor with a lightly cakey vanilla exhale that's just like a delicious fresh-baked apple fritter. The aroma is very similar, with an herbal effect to it, too. The Apple Fritter high starts almost as soon as you experience your first exhale, filling your mind with a rushing lift that pushes out any negative or racing thoughts almost immediately. As your cerebral state flies higher and higher, a tingly body high will wash over you, relaxing your aching muscles and leaving you feeling totally at ease with the world around you. In combination with its super high 22-28% average THC level, these effects give Apple Fritter an edge in treating those suffering from conditions such as insomnia, chronic pain, depression, mood swings and chronic stress.

