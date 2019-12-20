About this product
OGKB is another house-favorite that was bred by Derrick Green Dragon. Super stoney, don't smoke this until you have all your chores done. This is a good one to just sit back, relax and watch a movie. If you're looking for couch-lock, this is the strain. Consistently tests back at 27-29% calculated THC and has tested as high as 35% total cannabinoids. Not a huge yielder, so the limited batches tend to go fast!
Crosses: GSC x Florida Kush
Flavors: Nutty, Vanilla, Berry
Effects: Happy, Hazy, Stoney, Sedative, Inability to Focus
OGKB, also known as “OG Kush Breath,” is a rare indica dominant hybrid strain that is a variety of the infamous Girl Scout Cookies, a NorCal Sativa Durban X Florida Kush cross. This bud has an insanely delicious flavor, with a fresh nutty vanilla inhale that's accented by a berry herbal exhale that grows slightly spicier with each toke. The aroma is very herbal and earthy with a nutty berry overtone that becomes pungent and spicy as the nugs are burned. The OGKB high hits you almost as soon as you exhale with a subtle lift that boosts your mood and infuses you with positive energy. This effect will slowly grow throughout your mind, leaving you happy and hazy with an inability to focus. Your body will soon start to drop off into a heavy relaxing state that leaves you couch-locked and sedated. Thanks to these heavy full-bodied effects and its high THC level, OGKB is often chosen to treat conditions such as chronic stress, insomnia, cramps, muscle spasms, and chronic pain. This bud has long piecey minty green nugs with sparse orange hairs and a thick frosty coating of tiny sandy white crystal trichomes.
About this strain
OGKB, also known as "OG Kush Breath," is a hybrid marijuana strain that is believed to be a descendant of Girl Scout Cookies. This strain provides heavy, head-to-toe effects and is ideal for consumers looking for long-lasting relief of stress, insomnia, or chronic pain. OGKB has an earthy and herbal aroma with nutty, berry overtones, and its flavor adds a touch of vanilla. Growers say this strain blooms in hues of dark green and purple, with electric orange hairs and crystal-tipped trichomes.
OGKB effects
Reported by real people like you
62 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Riverside Greenery
We are a smaller commercial 80-light facility located in Auburn. My father and I started growing as caregivers in a basement back in 2013 and worked our way up into our current facility. I am passionate about marijuana first and foremost and I think it shows in our quality. We grow with canna nutrients under a mix of HPS and CMH lights checkerboard style. Our most popular strains right now are Tropicana Cherries (its the craziest red/purple flower), Apple Fritter, OGKB, Skywalker OG and Super Lemon Haze.