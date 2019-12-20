OGKB is another house-favorite that was bred by Derrick Green Dragon. Super stoney, don't smoke this until you have all your chores done. This is a good one to just sit back, relax and watch a movie. If you're looking for couch-lock, this is the strain. Consistently tests back at 27-29% calculated THC and has tested as high as 35% total cannabinoids. Not a huge yielder, so the limited batches tend to go fast!



Crosses: GSC x Florida Kush

Flavors: Nutty, Vanilla, Berry

Effects: Happy, Hazy, Stoney, Sedative, Inability to Focus



OGKB, also known as “OG Kush Breath,” is a rare indica dominant hybrid strain that is a variety of the infamous Girl Scout Cookies, a NorCal Sativa Durban X Florida Kush cross. This bud has an insanely delicious flavor, with a fresh nutty vanilla inhale that's accented by a berry herbal exhale that grows slightly spicier with each toke. The aroma is very herbal and earthy with a nutty berry overtone that becomes pungent and spicy as the nugs are burned. The OGKB high hits you almost as soon as you exhale with a subtle lift that boosts your mood and infuses you with positive energy. This effect will slowly grow throughout your mind, leaving you happy and hazy with an inability to focus. Your body will soon start to drop off into a heavy relaxing state that leaves you couch-locked and sedated. Thanks to these heavy full-bodied effects and its high THC level, OGKB is often chosen to treat conditions such as chronic stress, insomnia, cramps, muscle spasms, and chronic pain. This bud has long piecey minty green nugs with sparse orange hairs and a thick frosty coating of tiny sandy white crystal trichomes.

