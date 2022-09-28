About this product
Garanimals is an Indica-dominant strain that is created by crossing Grape Pie and Animal Cookies.
Delicious flavor of sweet cookie dough, accented with a hint of berries and a touch of earthy spice.
Recommended for those suffering from chronic fatigue, depression, stress, and anxiety.
Size: 0.36 grams
About this brand
ROACH
ROACH - TRUE LIVE RESIN.
ROACH will never have any distillate or additives added. EVER.
Its super pungent and expresses all the tiny notes of each strain, and because its a broad spectrum oil the high will knock you off your feet. The result is an experience that is superior to smoking the flower itself.
We really engineered a device that RIPS -- AKA unmetered dosing. Each batch of ROACH is made in limited quantities and new exotic strains are always coming out. So don't miss out and get every release!
State License(s)
C11-0000320-LIC