About this product
Gelato Frosting is an indica-dominant strain created by crossing Gelato and Frost OG.
A sweet cream flavor with hints of vanilla and OG fuel on the exhale.
This strain gives a cerebral high that provides a happy and relaxing effect on the mind and body.
Size: (0.36g)
About this brand
ROACH
ROACH - TRUE LIVE RESIN.
ROACH will never have any distillate or additives added. EVER.
Its super pungent and expresses all the tiny notes of each strain, and because its a broad spectrum oil the high will knock you off your feet. The result is an experience that is superior to smoking the flower itself.
We really engineered a device that RIPS -- AKA unmetered dosing. Each batch of ROACH is made in limited quantities and new exotic strains are always coming out. So don't miss out and get every release!
State License(s)
C11-0000320-LIC