About this product
Orange Creamsicle is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is crossed between Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit strains.
A strong citrus taste with a sweet and tangy flavor that stays on your tongue.
Motivating, uplifting high combined with a calm body relaxation. helps with nausea, pain
and anxiety.
Size: (0.36g)
About this brand
ROACH
ROACH - TRUE LIVE RESIN.
ROACH will never have any distillate or additives added. EVER.
Its super pungent and expresses all the tiny notes of each strain, and because its a broad spectrum oil the high will knock you off your feet. The result is an experience that is superior to smoking the flower itself.
We really engineered a device that RIPS -- AKA unmetered dosing. Each batch of ROACH is made in limited quantities and new exotic strains are always coming out. So don't miss out and get every release!
State License(s)
C11-0000320-LIC