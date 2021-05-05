Loading…
Logo for the brand ROACH

ROACH

ROACH - Orangeade (0.36g)

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD

Orangeade effects

Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
26% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
26% of people report feeling happy
Creative
26% of people report feeling creative
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
6% of people say it helps with fatigue
Insomnia
6% of people say it helps with insomnia
