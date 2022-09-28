About this product
Purple Banjo is an indica-dominant live resin that is created with purple punch and banjo strains.
Sweet berry flavor with an earthy, Purplicious undertone that smacks the palate.
Strong cerebral and body stimulation that will lift your spirits with ease. perfect for nausea, stress, and pain.
Size: (0.36g)
About this brand
ROACH
ROACH - TRUE LIVE RESIN.
ROACH will never have any distillate or additives added. EVER.
Its super pungent and expresses all the tiny notes of each strain, and because its a broad spectrum oil the high will knock you off your feet. The result is an experience that is superior to smoking the flower itself.
We really engineered a device that RIPS -- AKA unmetered dosing. Each batch of ROACH is made in limited quantities and new exotic strains are always coming out. So don't miss out and get every release!
State License(s)
C11-0000320-LIC