About this product
Wifi Mints is an indica-dominant hybrid strain created by crossing White Fire and Animal Mints strains.
It has notes of classic Kush, fuel, and a hint of sweet mint.
The exhale has a distinct floral aroma with added notes of diesel and spice from its GSC lineage.
A great nighttime strain, very cerebral and relaxing.
Size:(0.36g)
About this brand
ROACH
ROACH - TRUE LIVE RESIN.
ROACH will never have any distillate or additives added. EVER.
Its super pungent and expresses all the tiny notes of each strain, and because its a broad spectrum oil the high will knock you off your feet. The result is an experience that is superior to smoking the flower itself.
We really engineered a device that RIPS -- AKA unmetered dosing. Each batch of ROACH is made in limited quantities and new exotic strains are always coming out. So don't miss out and get every release!
State License(s)
C11-0000320-LIC