Lemonheads Sugar 0.5g

by Roar Extracts
HybridTHC 20%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Lemonhead OG
Lemonhead OG

Lemonhead OG by Royal Choice Farms is a gleeful Kush cut with bright, refreshing terpenes. Sweet on the nose and the palate, this strain offers consumers a clean, zestful lemon flavor coupled with a lung-expanding mint/eucalyptus. As with many OG strains, euphoria takes the lead, elevating the consumer’s mood and provoking both smiles and laughter. The effects remain peppy as they transition into the body, leaving a warm and fuzzy sensation without being overly stimulating.   

Lemonhead OG effects

Reported by real people like you
74 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
79% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
41% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
47% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!