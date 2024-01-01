About this product
Elevate your wellness with our Robhots Plus line, offering gummies designed for the people. This 10-pack brings you a balanced 10:1 ratio of CBD to THC, delivering 100mg of CBD and 10mg of THC in each gummy. Dive into the therapeutic benefits of CBD while enjoying the subtle effects of THC and the activation/relief that occurs when both are present in every bite. The pack features three distinct flavors - Grape, Tangerine, and Watermelon - ensuring a flavorful and tailored experience. With Robhots Plus Gummies, find relief and relaxation in every bite, crafted for those seeking the perfect blend of cannabinoids. Discover a new level of well-being with gummies designed for you.
Flavors Included:
Grape
Tangerine
Watermelon
Product Breakdown (dosage info):
10x 100mg CBD & 10mg THC Gummies
About this brand
Robhots Edibles
Made from scratch, every batch!
Meet Robhots, your go-to source for premium cannabis-infused edibles. Since 2015, we've been a family and friend-owned business, locally operated in Colorado, and now proudly serving customers in Missouri, Maryland, and Nevada.
At Robhots, our specialty is edibles, and our claim to fame is our Distillate Infused Gummies. We're all about quality and consistency, ensuring that every bite delivers the satisfaction you expect. Whether you're into the high dose experience or the calming effects of CBD, we've got a variety of options so you can find the perfect fit for your body.
We believe in giving you choices, not just in dosage but also in flavors. Our Gummies come in a range of tempting options, and we take pride in being low in sugar and gluten-free to accommodate different preferences and dietary needs.
Robhots is more than just a brand; we're a local favorite, deeply rooted in the communities we serve. As a family and friend-operated business, we understand the importance of trust, and we've been earning it since day one.
🍇 We ONLY make Edibles! It is our specialty, and we focus on that
🍓 We want you to find a dose (and/or cannabinoid) that is right for your body
🍊 Our Classic Gummies are distillate infused for quality & consistency
🍋 We offer many options to choose from including High Dose THC & CBD Infused
🍑 Gluten Free, low in sugar & available in a variety of real flavors
🍒 Family & Friend Owned and Operated
🥭 Colorado Local Company since 2015
Visit www.ROBHOTS.com, www.ROBHOTSMD.com & www.ROBHOTSNV.com for more information!
