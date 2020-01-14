Robot Pharmer
Grape Cake Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Grape Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
31% of people report feeling energetic
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Cramps
10% of people say it helps with cramps
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!