Logo for the brand Robot Pharmer

Robot Pharmer

Grape Cake Pre-Roll 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Grape Cake effects

Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
31% of people report feeling energetic
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Cramps
10% of people say it helps with cramps
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!