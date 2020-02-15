About this strain
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
43% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
