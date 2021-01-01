About this product
Our Honey Drops are delicious hard candies that come in a multitude of flavors. Each flavor is incredibly unique but all still manage to retain that sweet honey taste. Each product comes with 10 individual pieces testing at 16mg per (160mg per bag).
About this brand
Roch & Co: Golden Green
Roch & Co: Golden Green is medicinal cannabis processing company operating out of South Eastern Oklahoma. With the help of friends and family we have created the best edibles in the entire state of Oklahoma! Every one of our edibles is made with our very own raw & unfiltered honey harvested right here in the state. If you're looking for great tasting edibles with amazing benefits, then look no further.
For further information on our products email us at GoldengreenOK@gmail.com
