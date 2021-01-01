About this product
Our delicious honey suckers are sweetened with our own raw & unfiltered honey and come in a variety of different flavors. These are among the best tasting edibles in the entire state. Each sucker test out at 54mg per sucker and each package comes with two suckers for a total of 108mg.
Roch & Co: Golden Green
Roch & Co: Golden Green is medicinal cannabis processing company operating out of South Eastern Oklahoma. With the help of friends and family we have created the best edibles in the entire state of Oklahoma! Every one of our edibles is made with our very own raw & unfiltered honey harvested right here in the state. If you're looking for great tasting edibles with amazing benefits, then look no further.
For further information on our products email us at GoldengreenOK@gmail.com
