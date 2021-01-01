Loading…
Rocky Green King

COIL PERCOLATOR BONG

About this product

This is a very fantastic piece that uses a coil percolator + a dome percolator to create an enjoyable smoking experience.

The long coil tube forces smoke through a longer distance to help cool it, while the dome perc further diffuses your smoke. Plus it functions as a natural splashback guard!

Not to mention, the diffused downstem gets that smoke ultra silky dank smooth ;)

And don't forget the ice catcher! ice cubes can be added for an additional cooling effect, and the gorgeous bong ornamentation at the mouthpiece cannot be ignored! :)

Item specifics

Package Size: 30 *20*10(cm)

Color: Purple

Material: Glass
