About this product

This is a very fantastic piece that uses a coil percolator + a dome percolator to create an enjoyable smoking experience.



The long coil tube forces smoke through a longer distance to help cool it, while the dome perc further diffuses your smoke. Plus it functions as a natural splashback guard!



Not to mention, the diffused downstem gets that smoke ultra silky dank smooth ;)



And don't forget the ice catcher! ice cubes can be added for an additional cooling effect, and the gorgeous bong ornamentation at the mouthpiece cannot be ignored! :)



Item specifics



Package Size: 30 *20*10(cm)



Color: Purple



Material: Glass