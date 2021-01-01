Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Rocky Ridge Hemp Co.

Rocky Ridge Hemp Co.

CBD Vaping E-Liquid

About this product

Our E-Liquid comes in a 30ml bottle in flavors of Natural, Spearmint, Sweet Leaf, and Strawberry.

Ingredients:  Vegetable Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Industrial Hemp Extract, Natural & artificial flavors.

*Note: Not to worry, all of our vape products have gone through the important  Winterization process.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!