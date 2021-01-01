About this product

While CBG is a part of the many cannabinoids found in the Cannabis plant, CBG has different medicinal properties than its sister cannabinoid, CBD. CBG also fights inflammation, nausea, and anxiety just like CBD, but strains high in CBG have also been shown to be beneficial in treating conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn's disease, and cancer. CBG has also shown promising results in managing certain diabetic symptoms. Our CBG elixir has been formulated and tested in our very own lab and has passed 3rd party testing with flying colors. If you are looking to gain some new and exciting medicinal benefits from the cannabis plant, look no further than our THC free, CBG Isolate Elixir, available in multiple strengths.