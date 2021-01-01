About this product

Put some hemp in your step with this mindblowing,all-purpose CBD seasoning. We made this one THC free so everyone can enjoy it. A whopping 1000mg of tasteless, odorless, CBD isolate blended amongst your favorite culinary heavy hitters like salt, pepper, paprika, and celery, this convenient seasoning powder will quickly become your go-to spice every time you are in the kitchen. Sprinkle on your eggs in the morning, it goes amazing in soups and sides at lunch, or throw some on your steak at dinner…..no matter which meal it is…it’s a great AND tasty way to effortlessly infuse some CBD into your diet.