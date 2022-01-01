CBD Broad Spectrum Gummies

As awesome as our tinctures and smokables are, sometimes ain’t nobody got time for that! These vegan, gluten free CBD broad spectrum gummies have ALL the cannabinoids, but none of the THC, so you can pop one of these anytime you want with no fear. These grape and lemon domes are chewy, delicious, and have none of the junk that your standard store-bought gummies contain, and these ones make you feel better too!? CBD gummies are SUCH a great and tasty way to get your daily value of healing in that you will be asking yourself why you haven’t already been buying these!