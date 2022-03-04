CBN Sleep Gummies

“Mama said knock you out!” And that’s exactly what we formulated these gummies to do! Formulated for Rogue, by Rogue, our new CBN sleep gummies are the highest potency on the market with 50mg CBN and we also threw in Valerian root and Lemon Balm because we can. Make it a night to remember, or NOT remember, because you will be sleeping so deep you won’t remember a thing!