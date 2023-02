Delta 8 THC Gummies

Gummies are extremely popular among the delta 8 community. What makes these squishy sweet delights so appealing? Delta 8 THC gummies are a type of candy edible, which means the THC is absorbed in the stomach and broken down by the liver after consumption. All Rogue gummies are also vegan and gluten free. Edibles often take 60-90 minutes to begin functioning. However, once the feelings kick in, they are believed to last up to six hours — significantly longer than any other form of Delta 8 substance. The fundamental appeal of gummies is the endurance and strength of the effects. They also have an incredible flavor. Rogue delta 8 THC gummies currently come in 3 flavors sour orange, sour pomegranate and sour watermelon, all of which are delectably fruity and tasty. The three alternatives are available in packs of 5,10 and 20 for easy storage and may be stored for weeks at a time in our recycleable, air tight packaging. It is recommended that you store your gummies in a refrigerator or another cool, dark place for longer lasting potency retention.

