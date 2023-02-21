Delta 8 THC Gummies (50 mg)



These mouthwatering delta 8 THC gummies deliver a serious serving of pure, lab-tested, crystal clear delta 8 THC distillate, with 50 milligrams of the psychoactive cannabinoid per piece. What does this mean? Well, clear your schedule because you’ll be feeling its effects for up to 8 hours, while your body and mind go into a state of deep relaxation and euphoria. Take them during the day to enjoy a nice, calming buzz, or take them at bedtime to enjoy a restful night’s sleep.



With sour orange, sour pomegranate, and sour watermelon flavors in each jar, we have no doubt that you’ll absolutely love making these gummies a part of your routine. They are made with fruit extracts that never fail to hit the spot, alongside other clean, carefully sourced ingredients.



Our 50mg Delta 8 gummies provide a robust, one-of-a-kind pain-killing and relaxation induction experience, as well as a soothing body sensation. It’s vegan and gluten-free and comes in packs of 5 , 10 , and 20.



