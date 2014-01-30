Rogue Apothecary
These Delta 8 Moon Rocks packing a whopping 17 percent Delta 8 THC percentage will send you to the moon and back. Moon Rocks are CBD Flower, dipped in D8 Distillate and rolled in CBG Kief. All I can say is ENJOY.
Bubba Kush effects
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
