Delta 9 Gummies

Our Delta 9 N’rd gummies are a deliciously colorful way to not only relax and unwind, but to get your vitamins too! These n’rd covered cuties are the flavor of juicy summer strawberries, but they also have a little secret……each gummy is packed with 50mg of Vitamin D, so not only do you feel amazingly relaxed when you take them, but you are also doing your body good by replenishing a vitamin that is essential to your health and wellbeing! There’s never been a better way to take your vitamins.