CBD Isolate Gummies

If you are the type of person who always forgets to take their medicine before they leave the house, then these gummies are for you! These peach and lemon flavored CBD isolate gummies are all CBD and NO THC. These are a tasty and quick way to get your daily dose of CBD and the best part is that they are portable. No need to deal with messy oils or clouds of smoke in your hot car because these cuties can be tucked in a purse or even a pocket for easy dosing each day. These gummies are best for day time use.