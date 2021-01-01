Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Rogue Apothecary

Rogue Apothecary

Dog Tincture – Bacon Flavor (250 mg, 500 mg)

Buy Here

About this product

Turns out, CBD isn’t just for humans, it’s for fur humans too! Your fur baby deserves to benefit from all the cannabinoids too, so we made an elixir that is so easy to drop into food or the corner of their mouths so that they can feel as great as you do! Pure CBD distillate with MCT oils, glucosamine, omega oils, and juicy bacon flavor all combine for an amazing tasting and acting pet elixir.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!