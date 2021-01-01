Rogue Apothecary
Luxurious hemp oil soap infused with lavender oils, natural dried lavender flowers and pure CBD oil all come together beautifully for a sensory cleansing experience. The soft scent of lavender will aid in relaxation while the smooth glide of the soap on your skin will not only make you smell incredible, but since it is in infused with anti-inflammatory CBD, your skin will feel and look better too!
