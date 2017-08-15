Rogue Apothecary
About this product
This 100mg lip salve smells as good as it feels. The smell, inspired by Tangerine Dream, is fresh and bright, while the feel is about as smooth as it gets. Made with organic beeswax and coconut oil, infused with essential oils like Frankincense for anti-aging, and scented with uplifting citrus oils to boot, our lip salve is a favorite among friends and family alike.
Orange Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
77 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
