Rogue Farmer
Dark Star
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Rogue Farmer's Dark Star comes in at 23.49% THC and 3.33% Terpenes. Dark Star is a deep, spacey Indica that is rich in CBD's and is a cross breed of Mazar-I-Sharif and Purple Kush. Because of it's CBD qualities, it has amazing benefits regarding pain, depression and anxiety. It has a rich earthy scent and will leave you with a soothing calm.
Dark Star effects
Reported by real people like you
187 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!