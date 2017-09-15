About this product

Rogue Farmer's Dark Star comes in at 23.49% THC and 3.33% Terpenes. Dark Star is a deep, spacey Indica that is rich in CBD's and is a cross breed of Mazar-I-Sharif and Purple Kush. Because of it's CBD qualities, it has amazing benefits regarding pain, depression and anxiety. It has a rich earthy scent and will leave you with a soothing calm.