About this product

Rogue Farmer's OG Deadhead is a crossbreed of Chemdog91 which is a hybrid and SFV OG Kush which is an Indica. Deadhead OG is mentally stimulating but leaves your body feeling relaxed. It has been known to help with pain, depression and stress and has a euphoric effect. With a sweet and earthy taste it will leave you feeling uplifted!



Deadhead came in at 21.96% THC with 1.73% Terpenes. The main terpenes are Caryophyllene, Limonene, Nerolidol, Myrcene and Humulene.