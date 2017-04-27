Rogue Farmer
Rogue Farmer's OG Deadhead is a crossbreed of Chemdog91 which is a hybrid and SFV OG Kush which is an Indica. Deadhead OG is mentally stimulating but leaves your body feeling relaxed. It has been known to help with pain, depression and stress and has a euphoric effect. With a sweet and earthy taste it will leave you feeling uplifted!
Deadhead came in at 21.96% THC with 1.73% Terpenes. The main terpenes are Caryophyllene, Limonene, Nerolidol, Myrcene and Humulene.
Deadhead OG effects
Reported by real people like you
423 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
23% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
