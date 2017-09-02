About this product

Rogue Farmer's Purple Cadillac is primarily an indica strain and is a cross between Blackberry Kush, The Black and Purple Urkle, and is potent to say the least. The taste and aroma is where Purple Cadillac really begins to shine. The smell is a floral lavender scent, a sweet fruit that is close to grape, with herbal accents reminiscent of fennel and Tibetan incense like Nag Champa. The taste of the thick smoke itself is a bit more in a light woody and plant-like direction, but still aromatic like perfume. The strain is known for its unparalleled body relaxation and offers wonderful relief for those in pain. It is extremely effective against several medical conditions including, but not limited to: stress, tiredness, depression, anxiety and anorexia.