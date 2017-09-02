Rogue Farmer
Purple Cadillac
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Rogue Farmer's Purple Cadillac is primarily an indica strain and is a cross between Blackberry Kush, The Black and Purple Urkle, and is potent to say the least. The taste and aroma is where Purple Cadillac really begins to shine. The smell is a floral lavender scent, a sweet fruit that is close to grape, with herbal accents reminiscent of fennel and Tibetan incense like Nag Champa. The taste of the thick smoke itself is a bit more in a light woody and plant-like direction, but still aromatic like perfume. The strain is known for its unparalleled body relaxation and offers wonderful relief for those in pain. It is extremely effective against several medical conditions including, but not limited to: stress, tiredness, depression, anxiety and anorexia.
Cadillac Purple effects
98 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
45% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
38% of people say it helps with insomnia
