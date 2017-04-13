Rogue Farmer
Purple Nepal
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Rogue Farmer Purple Nepal is a mellow indica-dominant strain yielding high THC levels. This happy strain is a cross between an original Napalese strain and Lemon Thai. Purple Nepal has a mellow, earthy grape, flowery and sweet flavor. Purple Nepal is the perfect solution for stress, insomnia, pain and headaches.
Purple Nepal came in at 20.26% THC and 1.90% total terpenes! The main terpenes are Myrcene, Pinene, Caryophylene and Pinene.
Purple Nepal came in at 20.26% THC and 1.90% total terpenes! The main terpenes are Myrcene, Pinene, Caryophylene and Pinene.
Purple Nepal effects
Reported by real people like you
49 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
28% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
38% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!