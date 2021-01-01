Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Rogue Paq

Rogue Paq

1 fl oz 30ml Ultraviolet Glass Jars/ 2 pack

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Extend the life of your flower inside our ultraviolet glass jars. 2 jars per order. Up to 3 jars conveniently fit inside the Solo Paq of your Rogue Paq cannabis carrier.

Features/Specifications
Smell proof
Airtight
Ultraviolet glass prevents harmful visible light rays from penetrating and degrading your flower, while allowing beneficial UV and infrared light that eradicates molds, algae, and bacteria
We recommend using a grease pencil directly on the glass to record the contents of each container
Can fit up to 4 inside the removable pouch of your Rogue Paq Ritual Case
Size: 1fl oz capacity I 30ml I 2" (50mm) Diameter I 1.5" Height
(2) 1 fl oz jars per order
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!