About this product

Extend the life of your flower inside our ultraviolet glass jars. 2 jars per order. Up to 3 jars conveniently fit inside the Solo Paq of your Rogue Paq cannabis carrier.



Features/Specifications

Smell proof

Airtight

Ultraviolet glass prevents harmful visible light rays from penetrating and degrading your flower, while allowing beneficial UV and infrared light that eradicates molds, algae, and bacteria

We recommend using a grease pencil directly on the glass to record the contents of each container

Can fit up to 4 inside the removable pouch of your Rogue Paq Ritual Case

Size: 1fl oz capacity I 30ml I 2" (50mm) Diameter I 1.5" Height

(2) 1 fl oz jars per order