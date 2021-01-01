About this product
Extend the life of your flower inside our ultraviolet glass jars. 2 jars per order. Up to 3 jars conveniently fit inside the Solo Paq of your Rogue Paq cannabis carrier.
Features/Specifications
Smell proof
Airtight
Ultraviolet glass prevents harmful visible light rays from penetrating and degrading your flower, while allowing beneficial UV and infrared light that eradicates molds, algae, and bacteria
We recommend using a grease pencil directly on the glass to record the contents of each container
Can fit up to 4 inside the removable pouch of your Rogue Paq Ritual Case
Size: 1fl oz capacity I 30ml I 2" (50mm) Diameter I 1.5" Height
(2) 1 fl oz jars per order
