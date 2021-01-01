About this product

Look chic while you trim your bud with these petite crane scissors which fit snugly in the elastics of your Rogue Paq Ritual Case. They are a good stand-in for quick snips when you prefer not to carry a grinder.



Stainless steel

Gold-toned finish to correspond with your Rogue Paq

Size: 3.5"L X 1.5"W (at handles)

Multi use