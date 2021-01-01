About this product

Our full gift set truly celebrates ritual. We have painstakingly selected instruments and accessories which fit snugly and securely inside Rogue Paq. Each is functional and incredibly chic. We believe that gifting a ritual is an act of pure love.



Full set includes:

Rogue Paq in leather or vegan leather

Complimentary monogram

Vianel butane lighter in black lizard skin or black and gold snake skin

Stainless steel gold-toned hemostats clip/packing tool

Stainless steel gold-toned crane trimming scissors

2 Rogue Paq signature nudie matchbooks

3 UV glass storage vials

1 Grease pencil in white for labeling glass storage vials

Complimentary gift with purchase

(Tray not included)