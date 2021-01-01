Rogue Paq
About this product
Our full gift set truly celebrates ritual. We have painstakingly selected instruments and accessories which fit snugly and securely inside Rogue Paq. Each is functional and incredibly chic. We believe that gifting a ritual is an act of pure love.
Full set includes:
Rogue Paq in leather or vegan leather
Complimentary monogram
Vianel butane lighter in black lizard skin or black and gold snake skin
Stainless steel gold-toned hemostats clip/packing tool
Stainless steel gold-toned crane trimming scissors
2 Rogue Paq signature nudie matchbooks
3 UV glass storage vials
1 Grease pencil in white for labeling glass storage vials
Complimentary gift with purchase
(Tray not included)
Full set includes:
Rogue Paq in leather or vegan leather
Complimentary monogram
Vianel butane lighter in black lizard skin or black and gold snake skin
Stainless steel gold-toned hemostats clip/packing tool
Stainless steel gold-toned crane trimming scissors
2 Rogue Paq signature nudie matchbooks
3 UV glass storage vials
1 Grease pencil in white for labeling glass storage vials
Complimentary gift with purchase
(Tray not included)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!