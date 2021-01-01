About this product
Hemostats have long been our preferred multi-functional tool for use when we roll our own. They pack our filler as we create our hand-roll and later they act as a clamp as it burns down. We re-imagined our original silver pair in a gold toned finish which corresponds to your Rogue Paq vape case. They also fit snugly in the elastics of your Paq. Polished nickel finish also available.
Specifications:
Stainless steel with gold tone finish or polished nickel finish
Keeps hands odor-free and safe from burns
Size: 5.5"L
Fits in the elastic holders of your Rogue Paq ritual case
1 oz
Specifications:
Stainless steel with gold tone finish or polished nickel finish
Keeps hands odor-free and safe from burns
Size: 5.5"L
Fits in the elastic holders of your Rogue Paq ritual case
1 oz
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!