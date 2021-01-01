About this product

Hemostats have long been our preferred multi-functional tool for use when we roll our own. They pack our filler as we create our hand-roll and later they act as a clamp as it burns down. We re-imagined our original silver pair in a gold toned finish which corresponds to your Rogue Paq vape case. They also fit snugly in the elastics of your Paq. Polished nickel finish also available.



Specifications:

Stainless steel with gold tone finish or polished nickel finish

Keeps hands odor-free and safe from burns

Size: 5.5"L

Fits in the elastic holders of your Rogue Paq ritual case

1 oz